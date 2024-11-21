Harbaugh brothers to play on Monday Night Football on parents' 63rd anniversary

Beyoncé will perform at halftime of Ravens-Texans Christmas Day game on Netflix

BALTIMORE -- Exactly 63 years after Jack and Jackie Harbaugh tied the knot, their sons will be on opposing sidelines in Los Angeles for Monday Night Football.

Brothers John Harbaugh, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, and Jim Harbaugh, coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, will be playing against each other on their parents' anniversary.

Instead of attending the game dubbed the "Harbowl," John Harbaugh said his parents will be watching at his sister and brother-in-law's home in Florida.

"I understand why they are doing it. It's great but it's hard," John Harbaugh said.

"Harbowls"

This will be the third game between the Harbaugh brothers, with John winning the previous two.

John Harbaugh's Ravens defeated Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 47 on February 3, 2013. John Harbaugh defeated his brother on Thanksgiving Day in 2011.

"I remember watching them coaching against each other for the Super Bowl game," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I thought that was dope."

"It's hard to describe"

John Harbaugh, 62, is two years older than 60-year-old Jim Harbaugh. The brothers remain tight-knit.

So, Monday's game will be special for the entire family.

"It's hard to describe it," John Harbaugh said. "If you have a sibling that you are close to, you probably understand it. You can just imagine what it's going to be like being on the other sideline in an NFL game."

Despite the brotherly battle and a showdown of two teams fighting for playoff berths, the Harbaughs have spoken this week about life outside of football.

"We've talked about a lot of different things besides football. Everyone kind of understands the situation," John Harbaugh said.

Sibling rivalry

John Harbaugh smiled when he said he takes credit for Jim Harbaugh's toughness.

The two had a fierce rivalry when they were younger, according to the elder Harbaugh. John Harbaugh played college football at Miami (Ohio) University before following his dad's footsteps as a coach. Jim Harbaugh played at the University of Michigan before having a prolonged career in the NFL.

"It used to get hot back when we were younger," said John Harbaugh. "It was every day, one fight or another. I used to be bigger than him most of the time. Then, he ended up bigger. He's a Pro Bowl quarterback and a 17-year player in the National Football League. I take a little credit for his toughness. He's one of the toughest people I know."

Ravens vs. Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens (7-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) are both in the mix for the AFC playoffs.

Baltimore is coming off an 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-27, in overtime last week.

The Ravens are led by two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has passed for 2,876 yards with 25 touchdowns to three interceptions while gaining 584 rushing yards. Chargers star quarterback has thrown for 2,186 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception.

The Chargers have former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and running back J.K. Dobbins and former Maryland Terp defensive back Tarheeb Still.