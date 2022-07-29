Hanna drops out of Baltimore State's Attorney race, all but securing Bates' win

BALTIMORE -- Ivan Bates has all but secured his position as Baltimore City's next top prosecutor after his only opponent for November, Independent Roya Hana, dropped out of the race and endorsed him.

Bates was declared the winner of the Democratic nomination for Baltimore City State's Attorney last week. Roya Hanna ran unopposed, and no Republican put their name on the ballot.

The Associated Press called Bates for the nomination Friday night, when Bates was leading runner-up Thiru Vignarajah by 10 points and incumbent Marilyn Mosby had slid to third place with just under 30% of the vote.

Bates and Hanna have a conference set for Friday morning, in which Hanna is expected to throw his support behind the State's Attorney apparent.