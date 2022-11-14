Watch CBS News
Gunshot victim wrecks vehicle near busy intersection in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot multiple times before he crashed his car in West Baltimore on Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area went to investigate a potential shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 6:15 p.m., police said.

While responding to the notification, they received a call about a vehicle that had crashed near the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.

At the crash site, they found the gunshot victim with the wrecked vehicle, police said.

An ambulance took that person to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on November 13, 2022 / 7:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

