Gun recovered at ConneXions community school in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A gun was recovered Thursday at ConneXions, a community arts school located in West Baltimore, the head of the school police union said.

.@BaltCitySchools school police say the gun in photo #1 was recovered at ConneXions Comm. School today.@boatwright12 confirms this is the same school where another weapon (photo #2) was recovered in March of this year. @wjz pic.twitter.com/jbPshAXGK3 — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) September 9, 2022

Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of Baltimore School Police Union, noted this comes after a student was fatally shot days after a student was fatally shot outside Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early on in the new school year.

"Accountability is needed in our city," he tweeted. "Hugs are proving to not be enough!"

On the 8th day of school, Baltimore City School Police is dealing with our 3rd gun incident this school year. 2 students shot, one fatally, and now a loaded gun recovered on one of our campuses. Accountability is needed in our city. Hugs are proving to not be enough! pic.twitter.com/CSGNcq4SNy — Clyde Boatwright (@boatwright12) September 9, 2022

Another gun was apprehended at ConneXions in March.

According to a letter that was sent home to families and signed by the school's principal, the student was arrested after posts were found on social media. The letter also said other students reported information about the handgun and that prompted an administrative search of the student.

Officials say during the search, the weapon along with drugs were found.