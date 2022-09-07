Watch CBS News
Crime

15-year-old boy injured during shooting in West Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot injury from when a bullet grazed his head in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol on the west side of the city were sent to the 2200 block of Presstman Street to investigate a report of a shooting a few minutes after 4 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found the injured teenager. An ambulance took him to a local hospital so that he could receive medical treatment, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 5:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.