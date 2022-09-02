Police respond to shooting in parking lot of Mervo High School

BALTIMORE -- Police are on the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Mergenthaler Technical High School.

At least one person appears to have been injured.

Baltimore City Schools said the incident happened during dismissal. Officers responded at 2:53 p.m. to the shooting at the 3600 block of Tivoly Avenue, police said.

A resident who lives near the school told WJZ she walked outside her home just after 3 p.m. because she heard a lot of commotion and saw students screaming and running away.

Students have been dismissed and afterschool activities at the school are canceled, including a football game scheduled for 3:45 p.m., the district said. More than 1,700 students attend Mervo.

WJZ's Chopper 13 reported a large police presence at the school.

Mayor Brandon Scott is at the scene. He graduated from the school in 2002.

This is a developing story and will be updated.