Baltimore-based Guinness Open Gate Brewery celebrates St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day festivities are pouring in at Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore.

The brewery is an American home for Ireland's iconic export, and it's showcasing Irish traditions as the countdown to the High Holy Day begins.

"Just to be able to be part of this global sensation that is Guinness is huge for Baltimore," said Todd Perkins, head brewer at Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

The middle of March always calls for a pint of Guinness. This Baltimore-based brewery also crafts specialty beers for the holiday that are unique to Maryland.

"We try and draw from the local area, like what people are consuming, what people are feeling, and try and really just distill down what Baltimore is," Perkins said.

It's more than just the pints, the East Coast home for Guinness features Irish music, food, and of course a jig.

One new event at Guinness is Jigs & Swigs, bringing traditional Irish dance and community here in Maryland.

"It puts a smile on my face to see someone who's never done Irish dancing before leave one of our classes and be like, wow, I accomplished something," Joe Duffey, co-founder of Jigs & Swings, tells WJZ. "Feeling very full circle to be able to, having been a student myself, now get to share my love and passion for Irish dance."

Jigs & Swigs is an Irish dance workout, teaching the basic steps while sipping a pint. It's also social, bringing dancing back to its traditional form.

"Maybe some people come in. They don't know anyone. It's their first time, but by the end, like everyone's friends, everyone's having a good time," Kendal Griffler with Jigs & Swigs added.

When the event popped onto the Guinness Open Gate calendar, many patrons said they jumped at the chance to take the dance class.

"It was amazing, and it was such a workout. I was not expecting that. Honestly, I had no idea what to expect," Brooke Belcher from Elkridge said.

For everyone at Guinness Open Gate, it is about highlighting what makes Irish culture unique, where everyone can be Irish for a day.

"How do you measure what it means to be Irish on St Patrick's Day working for Guinness? It's just an honor. I would really say just to be able to showcase what we do here, just to have people come in and experience everything that we do, and to be able to enjoy themselves like that's the biggest part," Perkins added.