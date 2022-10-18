Baltimore allocates grants to improve arts and cultural organizations

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City will allocate $2 million from City's Cultural Spaces Capital Support Fund to improve buildings that house arts and cultural organizations.

Every two years, these funds are allocated, and this year's program covers FY24 and FY25.

The Cultural Spaces Capital Support Fund's goal is to ensure residents and visitors have an opportunity to experience Baltimore's robust cultural offerings.

The fund is administered by the Department of Planning.

"Baltimore's rich cultural and arts community draws visitors from across our region, state and the nation. Through this program, we are committed to maintaining long standing arts organizations and nurturing emerging cultural resources," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Our arts and cultural organizations not only preserve our history, they're an important economic engine for our communities. By supporting these organizations, we are paving the way for Baltimore's renaissance."

This year, 27 applicants requested more than $4.6 million in funding support and 18 applicants will be provided commitments totaling $2 million.

According to the Mayor's office, it is expected these awards will leverage approximately $15 million in state, private, and other funding.

The 18 awardees include:

The American Visionary Art Museum will receive $75,000 to upgrade air handling units.

to upgrade air handling units. B&O Railroad Museum will receive $100,000 to update its climate control system.

to update its climate control system. Baltimore Center Stage will receive $100,000 for elevator renovation work.

for elevator renovation work. Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts will receive $50,000 for miscellaneous maintenance including roof repair, drywall, and ADA upgrades.

for miscellaneous maintenance including roof repair, drywall, and ADA upgrades. Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will receive $50,000 for parking garage remediation feasibility study and sprinkler system replacement.

for parking garage remediation feasibility study and sprinkler system replacement. Black Arts District will receive $200,000 for a new art center with incubator space, offices, studios and performance space.

for a new art center with incubator space, offices, studios and performance space. Bristol Players/Fells Point Corner Theater will receive $50,000 to replace the upper-level HVAC and heat pump.

to replace the upper-level HVAC and heat pump. Central Baltimore Partnership will receive $150,000 to rehabilitate Area 405 to support exhibition space and affordable artist spaces.

to rehabilitate Area 405 to support exhibition space and affordable artist spaces. Everyman Theater will receive $100,000 for planning, design, and renovation of a second performance space.

for planning, design, and renovation of a second performance space. Great Blacks in Wax Museum will receive $200,000 to design and install a new exhibit in the museum's expanded footprint.

to design and install a new exhibit in the museum's expanded footprint. Lumina Theater will receive $100,000 to create a theater and performing arts center.

to create a theater and performing arts center. Maryland Art Place will receive $150,000 to repair its elevator.

to repair its elevator. Maryland Science Center will receive $100,000 to replace its air handler and upgrade the thermostat control center.

to replace its air handler and upgrade the thermostat control center. Maryland Zoo in Baltimore will receive $150,000 to improve accessibility to guest pathways (handrails, foot rails, etc.)

to improve accessibility to guest pathways (handrails, foot rails, etc.) Mt. Clare Museum House will receive $175,000 for roof repair and water filtration remediation.

for roof repair and water filtration remediation. National Aquarium will receive $100,000 for maintenance of emergency exits and pumps.

for maintenance of emergency exits and pumps. Port Discovery will receive $75,000 to improve Atrium building restrooms and HVAC.

to improve Atrium building restrooms and HVAC. The Walters Art Museum will receive $75,000 to create a new Mother's Room, gender neutral restrooms and a family restroom.