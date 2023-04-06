Gov. Moore's nominee for adjutant general played key role in combatting COVID-19 in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore announced on Thursday that he had officially nominated Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead as the adjutant general of Maryland's national guard.

If confirmed by the Senate, Birckhead would become the only Black woman leading a state military in the United States, according to Maryland state staff.

Birckhead is currently the commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, according to state officials.

She oversees 4,600 soldiers, 1,500 types of combat weapons, and ensures that Maryland's national guard is prepared for action, state officials said.

Birckhead served as former Governor Larry Hogan's head of the statewide COVID-19 Maryland Equity Task Force, according to state officials. She helped establish more than 11 mass vaccination sites.

She was able to mobilize more than 1,500 soldiers and have them assist with COVID-19 efforts in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, state officials said.

In the second phase of COVID-19, she developed and integrated a planning team with the Maryland Department of Health for vaccine distribution, enabling support teams to deliver nearly 5,000 vaccine shots per week within the first two weeks of January 2021, according to state officials.

"I am proud to nominate Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead to serve as Maryland's next Adjutant General," Moore said in a statement on Wednesday. "With her extensive knowledge and leadership experience within the Maryland Army National Guard, she will bring invaluable expertise to this role. The Adjutant General is the leader of Maryland's Military and I am very confident in Janeen's ability to do just that - lead. Her record proves her readiness to serve at the highest ranking military position in the state of Maryland. I encourage the Senate to confirm Brig. Gen. Birckhead without delay."