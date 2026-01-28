Miami Gardens police arrest pro boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis in October domestic violence case

Miami Gardens police have arrested professional boxer Gervonta Bryant "Tank" Davis, months after investigators accused him of grabbing and dragging a woman during an incident at a city business last October.

Police said Davis, 31, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday in the Miami Design District by the department's Special Investigations Section and the U.S. Marshals' fugitive task force.

Davis is now charged with battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping, according to Miami Gardens police.

Incident reported at club

The arrest stems from an Oct. 27, 2025, report in which a woman told officers Davis assaulted her at a gentlemen's club and forced her toward a parking garage.

The victim, identified by police as Davis' ex‑girlfriend, told investigators she and Davis dated for five months in 2022 and had broken up about a month before the incident. She reported injuries from the encounter, prompting detectives to issue a warrant for Davis' arrest late last year.

Prior South Florida allegations

Davis has faced previous accusations of domestic violence in South Florida. He was arrested in Doral on June 15, 2025, after a different ex‑girlfriend told police he struck her during an argument.

Investigators said the woman, who shared two children with Davis, had visible bruising. The charges were later dropped when she and her mother stopped cooperating.

Davis has also been involved in other high‑profile incidents.

In 2020, he turned himself in after a video appeared to show him grabbing the mother of his child during a charity basketball game.

In 2023, he was charged with battery after a woman accused him of slapping her, though prosecutors dismissed the case when the alleged victim declined to proceed.

Boxer discussed retirement plans

According to The Baltimore Banner, Davis said in an interview last year that he planned to retire, saying he wanted to be "softer and more humble" for his two daughters.

His attorneys have declined to comment.