Dozens evacuated from Perry Hall townhomes after car crash causes gas leak

By Adam Thompson, Tara Lynch

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of residents were evacuated from their townhomes Monday evening in Perry Hall after a vehicle crashed into a home and caused a gas leak, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Crews responded around 7 p.m. to the 5000 block of Cameo Terrace where the vehicle caused a deck to collapse and hit a gas line. The gas leak was contained to one home, but about 50 nearby residents were forced to evacuate out of precaution, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

The electricity has since been turned on, while gas was expected to be turned back on shortly after. Residents have been permitted back into their homes.

Baltimore County Police, the Baltimore County Fire Department, and BG&E were called to the scene. 

