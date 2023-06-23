Funeral service held for father and son killed in Annapolis mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- The father and son killed in a mass shooting in Annapolis this month were laid to rest Friday.

Nicolas Mireles, 55, and Mario Mireles, 27, were among the three that died in that shooting. The suspect, Charles Smith, remains in jail without bail.

Family and friends packed St. John Neumann Catholic Church for the funeral. Everyone agreed that both Nicolas and Mario were taken too soon.

"The pain of these last days since June 11 has been unbearable," Fr. John McKenna said during the service. "These precious children, these widows, these grieving families will continue to need our help."

The pair were remembered as helping hands in the community.

"They would give you the shirt off their back. They would come running if you called them. They would always be there for you in need," Lola James, a close family friend, said. "This is the worst thing that could've happened to all of us."

Corrie, who declined to give WJZ his last name, said he grew up with Mario and considered Nicolas a father figure.

"[Mario] took everything by day, took time to build up and try to be a better as a person," he said.

The two were shot and killed during a birthday party for Mario's brother at their home on the 1100 block of Paddington Place.

Charging documents show before the shooting, police got a parking complaint from Smith's mother, saying their driveway was blocked.

Mario went to talk it over with Smith, which led to an argument that quickly escalated. In total, six people were shot. Mario, Nicolas and family friend Christian Segovia, 25, died.

"[Mario] died from a person out of sheer ignorance and hate. He did not deserve this. His family didn't deserve this," family friend Saleen Lewis said.

Segovia had his funeral last weekend.

Smith is due back in court on July 12 for a preliminary hearing. He's currently being held in jail without bail.