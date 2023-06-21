Anne Arundel County officials gather to discuss gun violence reduction strategies

BALTIMORE -- Annapolis is still reeling after three members of the community were killed, and three others injured in a shooting last week. Today, the mayor of Annapolis held a press conference addressing the urgent need for a solution to gun violence

"To the victims and survivors, we are so sorry for your loss. Last week, Annapolis experienced its second mass shooting with three killed and three injured in a senseless act of gun violence," Mayor Gavin Buckley said.

On June 11, police responded to reports of six people shot at a birthday party in an otherwise quiet Annapolis neighborhood. Nicholas Mireles, 55, his son, Mario Mireles, 27, and their friend Christian Segovia, 23, were all pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested and charged 43-year-old Charles Robert Smith. Charging documents indicate the shooting stemmed from an apparent parking dispute.

Related: Three killed over parking dispute during Annapolis birthday party, documents reveal



So far this year, seven residents have been lost to gun violence, the mayor said.

"In the past few months, we have executed numerous warrants, seized weapons, and uncovered a local ghost gun factory. For every homicide in 2023, we have a suspect in custody or pending charges," Buckley said.

However, the Mayor insisted the problem cannot be solved by policing alone. The city is implementing several youth initiatives, such as the city's new boxing program, a re-entry program that aids individuals with criminal records in finding employment, and the community-based violence intervention program 'No Harm,' designed to raise awareness against community violence and connect people with resources to improve their quality of life.

"It is a significant investment to break cycles of hardship and hopelessness that could lead to violence," Buckley added.

On a state level, Maryland Senator Sarah Elfreth spoke about recent legislative efforts to curb gun violence, including bills to expand background checks on long guns and to ensure safe storage when children are present in the household.

"I know that those laws aren't going to bring solace and cannot bring family members back, but at the same time, we know that we need to do more," Elfreth said.

Acting Anne Arundel County Health Department Chair Tonii Gedon said solving gun violence requires a data-based approach.

"We have to have a number of different approaches and look at what does the evidence tell us and what does the data tell us," Gedon said.

The public is invited to provide input on this issue and learn more about the various approaches at the community meeting Monday night at Georgetown East Elementary School.