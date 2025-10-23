Frosty mornings and chilly afternoons coming to Maryland

Chilly Canadian air will continue to be felt across Maryland through the weekend. The most blustery weather will be during the daytime hours Thursday and Friday.

Widespread frost is becoming increasingly likely for areas outside of the Baltimore Beltway Friday and Saturday mornings.

Chilly winds and autumnal feel across Maryland

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine along with a gusty, cool breeze Thursday. Winds will gust out of the west 20 to 30 mph through about sunset. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The blustery conditions will ease this evening after sunset along with a clearing sky.

Frosty start to Friday areas outside of Baltimore

The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow for a frosty night, especially for areas outside of the Baltimore Beltway. Lows Thursday night into Friday morning will dip into the lower to middle 30s in areas where the winds are light. Most of Baltimore City will likely avoid frost with the urban heat island keeping temperatures above frosty levels.

Weekend weather looks crisp and cool across Maryland

The weekend forecast continues to look very nice for any fall outdoor activities. The weather will be dry from start to finish.. High pressure holds strong across the state, keeping temperatures on the cool side. Expect daytime highs in the upper-50s to near 60°F, and chilly nights in the 30s and low 40s. Both Saturday and Sunday mornings could bring frost again for the northern and western suburbs.

Saturday features abundant sunshine. Sunday will start sunny , but sun will fade to clouds later in the afternoon as a storm passes by to our south.

The bottom line is the weekend weather looks nice, crisp ,and cool across Maryland. Enjoy the classic October fall weather.

Chilly and cloudy next week, rain and wind possible

While most of Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy and chilly with winds out of the northeast, the weather doesn't look too wet. A storm system will be passing by to our south. Parts of our area may be on the northern fringe of it, which could mean a bit of light rain or showers Monday night into Tuesday for our far southern counties.

A secondary coastal storm will be developing Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Depending on the exact track and strength of the storm, a windswept chilly rain is possible across the area. If this scenario does play out, the rain would be extremely beneficial to us as rainfall deficits for the year are running between 6 and 8 inches. Drought conditions continue to expand and worsen, so any rainfall would be welcome.

BOTTOM LINE:

Baltimore and much of Maryland are getting a picture-perfect stretch of fall weather — crisp air, sunny days, and a few frosty mornings. Enjoy it while it lasts, because October's chill is here to stay.