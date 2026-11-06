Friday will transition from warm and humid conditions to cool and crisp weather on Saturday

Morning rain and storms brought some much needed rain across Eastern Maryland earlier this morning with some unusual balmy conditions as morning lows started off in the mild 60s.

Cooler and drier weather moving in

As rain moves out - drier weather is setting up over the Baltimore area while lingering showers will still be possible over Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore through late afternoon. Friday high temperatures will reach into the upper 60s to near 70, but as cooler air begins to move in from the west - temperatures will begin dropping through the evening back into the 50s.

Back to seasonable temperatures across Maryland this weekend

We have another beautiful weekend headed our way. The upcoming weekend weather looks dry and seasonably with temperatures running near seasonable levels for early November in the lower 60s by the afternoon. Brisk wind gusts on Saturday will make the lower 60s feel more like the lower 50s.

Gusty winds continue Monday along with plenty of bright sunshine as temperatures hold steady in the 60s. Slightly warmer on Tuesday before cooler weather returns by the end of the week and into next weekend. Some areas closer to Baltimore could see their first heavy frost or freeze by next weekend. Central and western Maryland could see an end to the growing season with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s.