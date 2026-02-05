Friday snow showers in Maryland, dangerously cold winds Saturday

Enjoy the sunshine and seasonably cold temperatures with light winds Thursday. Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days for a one-two punch of snow showers Friday afternoon and evening and bitterly cold temperatures along with disruptive winds Saturday.

Seasonably cold across Maryland Thursday

Under a mix of sun and clouds, it'll warm back into the upper 20s and lower 30s on Thursday afternoon; a bit colder than Wednesday. Winds will be out of the north to north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, so wind-chills shouldn't be unbearable.

Snow arrives in Baltimore area late Friday

Friday begins with dry and seasonably cold weather. There won't be any big weather impacts during the morning commute.

However, snow showers and a few snow squalls will sweep in during the afternoon and evening. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for slippery to slick travel during the evening commute any plans after sunset.

Much of the state will encounter light snow and snow showers between 2 and 11 p.m. Snow will be heavy and accompanied by strong winds in the mountains of western Maryland. Driving on I-68 may become dangerous, particularly in Garrett County on Friday.

In addition to the light snow and snow showers across central Maryland, temperatures will plunge early Saturday morning. This will lead to slippery travel, despite forecast snowfall of a coating to an inch. Traveling Friday night and early Saturday morning could be very slick. Please use extra caution.

Frigid weather blows into Maryland this weekend

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has made Saturday a First Alert Weather Day for strong winds and dangerously cold wind-chill temperatures. Winds on Saturday will gust 35 to 45 mph throughout the day; even stronger on the bay and in the mountains. Localized gusts to 60 mph are possible.

In addition temperatures will be in the low to mid-teens as winds ramp-up early Saturday morning. We'll only reach the low to mid-20s during the afternoon. Winds chills will average -10° to 0° across the metro Saturday morning. The First Alert Weather Team expects wind chills between -5° and 5° farther south and east. Dangerously cold wind-chills will continue through early Sunday morning.

While still blustery, winds won't be as strong on Sunday. Temperatures peak in the upper teens and lower 20s on Sunday afternoon. A few more flurries or snow showers are possible late Saturday into Sunday.

A warming trend kicks into gear next week with temperatures approaching 40° by Tuesday. There is a possibility of more unsettled weather heading into Valentine's Day weekend.