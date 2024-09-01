Frederick County investigators expand search for suspect in New Market double murder

Suspect in the murder of two in Frederick County sought by police

BALTIMORE – The search has expanded for the person who shot and killed two people in their home with four unharmed children in Frederick County.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of 33-year-old Crimea Baker, of New Market, and 34-year-old Sean Lange, of Arlington, Virginia, as a double murder.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Mangalong Court around 7 a.m., about six hours after the shooting, on August 25 in New Market where Baker and Lange were found in the upstairs bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

The four children inside, all 13 years old or younger, hid until morning when they felt it was safe to emerge. Social services and other agencies are assisting the children, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say they recovered 42 shell casings from inside the home on a quiet Frederick County cul de sac. There is no other weapon description.

"I can assure the public and the families of the victims, we are going to do everything we can to bring this person or persons to justice," Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said.

Search goes beyond Maryland

The search is going beyond the Maryland borders with more manpower added to the case, Jenkins said.

While Jenkins did not go into detail about what agencies are involved in the investigation, he said investigators interviewed Baker's ex-husband who lives in Miami.

"We have talked to the ex-husband in Miami. He alibied, so we're checking into the information he gave us," Jenkins said.

Child called 911

Doorbell cameras captured the sound of the shots ringing through the neighborhood, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Jenkins says one of the children called for help in the morning. According to a recording of the dispatch call, that child was 10 years old. Baker is the mother of all four children and Lange is the father of one of the children, the sheriff said.

"I can't imagine what was going through their mind," Jenkins said. "They were hiding throughout the house and at some point, I guess, they felt safe enough to come forward and find out what was going on to make the call."

"Unique" case

Jenkins calls this case "unique" and unlike anything he's seen in his 34 years in law enforcement.

Investigators believe Baker and Lange were living together at the time and were targeted. Jenkins says there are no indications these murders were related to drug activity.

Remembering the victims

At a vigil for the victims on Friday, Jessica Wilson says she's known Baker since elementary school and that they grew up together in Illinois.

"We're like sisters. She was just such a fun human being," Wilson said. "We're praying for justice for both Sean and Crimea, just so that the kids can have some sort of peace."

Many remembered Baker's bright personality, taking time to share stories while lighting candles and laying flowers.

"I knew as soon as I met Crimea that she was somebody that I wanted to have in my life because she was just so beautiful and she was such a good person," said Tiffany Poston, Baker's friend.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the public. It asks anyone with information to reach out to detectives at 301-600-3640.