4 remain in critical condition after Park Heights mass shooting
BALTIMORE-- A 24-year-old young man lost his life, shot with six others Wednesday while surrounding a table in Park Heights.
Surveillance video shows the chilling moment to people pull up, get out and start shooting.
The victim's father stood at the scene today trying to find comfort by neighbors.
Some know the pain of losing a child all too well.
"He's very respectful, lovable, kind-hearted," said Nicole. "When I lost my son, he was there with me.
Four men injured in a mass shooting Wednesday in Park Heights are in critical condition, Baltimore police said. Their ages are 25, 38, 63 and 43.
Additionally, a 70-year-old man is in stable condition while a 55-year-old man's condition is "unknown."
"We need to stop the gun violence," said Lucia Mosley. "You don't have to pick up a gun. You don't have to do none of that because that makes you weak. Because you're not gonna get nowhere but prison."
Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.
A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
for more features.