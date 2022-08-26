4 remain in critical condition after Park Heights mass shooting

BALTIMORE-- A 24-year-old young man lost his life, shot with six others Wednesday while surrounding a table in Park Heights.

Surveillance video shows the chilling moment to people pull up, get out and start shooting.

WARNING - DISTURBING VIDEO⚠️

A local store owner gave me this video showing the chilling moment two people open fire on a group of people in Park Heights. Tonight on @wjz | CBS Baltimore from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., I’m walking you through where this mass shooting investigation stands. pic.twitter.com/zTbiRmlyY0 — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) August 25, 2022

The victim's father stood at the scene today trying to find comfort by neighbors.

Some know the pain of losing a child all too well.

"He's very respectful, lovable, kind-hearted," said Nicole. "When I lost my son, he was there with me.

Four men injured in a mass shooting Wednesday in Park Heights are in critical condition, Baltimore police said. Their ages are 25, 38, 63 and 43.

Additionally, a 70-year-old man is in stable condition while a 55-year-old man's condition is "unknown."

"We need to stop the gun violence," said Lucia Mosley. "You don't have to pick up a gun. You don't have to do none of that because that makes you weak. Because you're not gonna get nowhere but prison."

Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.

A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.