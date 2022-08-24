Seven shot, one killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting, Harrison says

BALTIMORE -- One person has died and six others were wounded in a Northwest Baltimore shooting, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Two victims were transported to Shock Trauma for treatment, while five others walked into Sinai Hospital with injuries, he said.

A late-model silver four-door Lexus pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights about 12:24 p.m., and two people got out an opened fire, Harrison said. Investigators have not yet determined the year of the vehicle.

The commissioner said the shooters fired "indiscriminately" at people on the street. The shooters then got back in the car and fled on Park Heights Avenue.

"The brazenness of these offenders to pull up, get out of a car and then open fire on a group of people minding their own business, it's unconscionable," Harrison said.

All the victims are adults, he said. He did not yet release identifying information such as their names, ages and genders.

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said four EMS units were sent to the scene.

⚕️MULTIPLE VICTIM INCIDENT⚕️

Park Heights Av & Shirley Av 21215#CentralParkHeights@CCMiddleton6#BCFDEMS & #BMORESBravest units are treating & transporting several injured victims from the scene of a reported shooting. 4 EMS units called. @BaltimorePolice @FOP3 investigating. pic.twitter.com/15vGYANudH — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 24, 2022

Harrison said at the time of the shooting he was standing at a podium with Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron, Mayor Brandon Scott, Gov. Larry Hogan and other officials to announce federal partnerships to curb violent crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

The commissioner pleaded with people to come forward.

"What we need to know right now is if there is anyone who saw, heard or knows anything about this shooting, about the silver Lexus, about the individuals who were in at that Lexus," he said. "Even if they were your own family members, we need to know."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.