Founder of Martin's West dies at the age of 93

BALTIMORE- Martin Resnick, the founder of Martin's West and Martin's Catering, died at the age of 93.

In a Facebook post, the company posted a heartfelt message stating the founder and chairman of their board had died, but would be cherished and remembered.

Resnick celebrated his 93rd birthday on September 3rd, just a week prior to his death.

Martin's West is an event hall where many people in Baltimore and surrounding counties host or attend wedding receptions, black tie events and even school proms and reunions. It is a recognizable landmark that many have seen while driving along I-695.

The company got their start in 1964 and have been hosting events for 60 years.

The location in Woodlawn is one of three Martin's venue locations in Maryland. They include Valley Mansion by Martin's in Cockeysville, and Martin's Crosswinds in Greenbelt.

Resnick and his son Wayne were featured on WJZ back in July, when they gave Marty Bass a behind the scenes tour of the venue, including their grand staircase and chandeliers, and showed him what it takes to run a massive catering company.

Wayne Resnick is the current President of the company.

Martin Resnick not only made an impact on his community, but his legacy will continue to live through everyone that has visited any of his locations.