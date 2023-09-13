Former Towson standout blasts two home runs for St. Louis in return to Baltimore

BASEBALL - Former Towson baseball standout Richie Palacios returned to Baltimore with a bang.

Playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, the outfielder blasted two home runs in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park.

Palacios, who came in as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement, went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs - in the fourth inning off Orioles' John Means and in the seventh inning of reliever Jorge Lopez.

He had a career night at the expense of the O’s but kudos to @richiemille of @Towson_BASE.

Richie remains connected to @TowsonU. He attended & spoke at the team banquet that I emceed in January w @MElias the guest speaker

"This is definitely the best accomplishment of my career," Palacios said after the game. "I don't think I've had a two home run game ever. I think this is a great time to have it, for sure."

He was the eighth Cardinal to hit two home runs coming off the bench.

This season, Palacios is batting .317 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 41 at-bats.

Richie Palacios played at @TowsonU & spoke to the baseball team in January, emphasizing the importance of hard work & belief in pursuit of a pro career. @richiemille hit 2 HRs for STL in Baltimore last night w Towson friends in attendance #FullCircle

He played at Towson from 2016 to 2018. In his final season at Towson, Palacios, had a .301 batting average with eight home runs, 31 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

"I had a lot of friends out here today," Palacios said. "That doesn't change how I go about the game, but luckily I put a couple of good swings on it and they got to see a little show."