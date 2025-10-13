Former Naval Academy midshipman threatened mass execution, federal prosecutors say

A former midshipman who allegedly threatened the U.S. Naval Academy last month alleged he would carry out a "mass execution" of his peers, federal prosecutors revealed in court documents obtained by our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Jackson Fleming, 23, allegedly posted the message on the Jodel app, which connects users with others in their local area and allows them to post comments anonymously. Investigators said he made the threat from his home in Chesterton, Indiana.

He is charged with making a threat across state lines in connection with the incident.

According to federal prosecutors, Fleming wrote, "Honestly not that surprised I'll be carrying out the mass execution of my peers in a couple."

Fleming was arrested on Sept 12, the day after he was accused of sending an online threat through a social media application, which prompted a campus lockdown, the FBI said.

He is facing a maximum of five years behind bars.

What we know about J/ackson Fleming

The U.S. Naval Academy said Fleming was a midshipman on the Annapolis campus from June 30, 2021, to January 5, 2024. Initially, he was scheduled to graduate in the Class of 2025.

Fleming has been released on a $20,000 bond.

Midshipman injured during lockdown

A midshipman was shot in the shoulder amid a campus lockdown caused by the threat.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis (NSAA) and local law enforcement responded to reports of a security concern on campus on Sept. 11, and the campus was placed on lockdown.

While law enforcement worked to clear the building, a midshipman was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital, Naval Academy officials said.

"A security officer was going through room by room, and that's when the incident occurred, but again, non-fatal, going to make a full recovery," Rep. Sara Elfreth, who represents Annapolis, told WJZ.

A member of the Naval Security Force also suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital, officials said.

The threat was determined to be unfounded, and the lockdown was cleared overnight, according to officials.