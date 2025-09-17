Former midshipman accused of threat against U.S. Naval Academy "will be vindicated," lawyer says

Former midshipman accused of U.S. Naval Academy threat "will be vindicated," lawyer says

Former midshipman accused of U.S. Naval Academy threat "will be vindicated," lawyer says

Former midshipman accused of U.S. Naval Academy threat "will be vindicated," lawyer says

The lawyer for a former midshipman accused of making an online threat that locked down the Naval Academy last week is demanding the federal government turn over evidence ahead of an upcoming detention hearing.

He also promises a vigorous defense of his client. Many details in the case remain sealed.

What we know about Jackson Fleming

A federal criminal complaint against 23-year-old Jackson Fleming accuses him of transmitting a threat from Indiana.

The U.S. Naval Academy said Fleming was a midshipman on the Annapolis campus from June 30, 2021, to January 5, 2024.

According to published reports, Fleming made the threats from Chesterton, Indiana, using the online platform Jodel, which bills itself as "a hyperlocal, anonymous social platform built for real conversations in real time with real people."

Fleming is facing a maximum of five years behind bars.

Authorities arrested him the day after he allegedly made the threat.

Campus on lockdown

The incident locked down the Naval Academy for hours on Sept. 11, and a midshipman was shot in the shoulder during that response, according to an internal memo WJZ obtained, after he "mistook authorized law enforcement as a threat" during a sweep of a building.

"We have a lot of work to do with this investigation, which the superintendent immediately called for, as to whether our lockdown procedures are the right ones, what went wrong, what went well, and how we do this better in the future," Rep. Sarah Elfreth said last week. "Because, unfortunately, we're living in a time when bomb threats to campuses are almost an everyday occurrence."

"Vigorous" defense

Fleming's lawyer Jonathan Bedi filed a motion Wednesday asking the government to disclose statements by any witness as he prepares to fight for his client's release at a detention hearing next week.

"…The court should enter an order directing the government to disclose to the defense any statements that any witness it intends to call at either the detention hearing or the preliminary hearing has made about this case and their testimony," the motion said.

Bedi told WJZ Investigates, "We intend to fight these charges in court vigorously. No one, including Jack, should be judged by a mere accusation from the government. We are prepared to mount the strongest possible defense, and I am confident that when the complete facts emerge, Jack will be vindicated."

He said his client recently graduated from college and plans to attend law school.