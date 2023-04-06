Former MVP Cam Newton lists 'which ever Lamar Jackson ends up' as preferred backup destination

BALTIMORE - Former NFL MVP Cam Newton wants to continue playing.

While he says he wants to be a starter somewhere, he's OK with being a backup.

"There ain't 32 guys better than me. But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I am willing to be a backup," Newton said.

In a YouTube video Newton released Wednesday, the Ravens were one of the nine teams he listed as preferred destinations.

However, the Ravens were mentioned with the addition of, "or which ever team (Lamar) Jackson ends up with."

The Browns, Bears, Dolphins, Titans, Eagles, Jets, Bills and Commanders were also mentioned in preferred spots for the 2015 NFL MVP.

"I was thinking who would be some guys that I could serve," Newton. Who could I take under my wing and allow them to be the face? But also I would just want to help them in any type of way.

Newton said he would backup Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Mallik Willis, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Sam Howell, and rookies CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

Newton recently worked out for teams at Auburn's Pro Day.

"When i was creating this list, I was like, I would do that," Newton said. "When I think about a backup, I had two perfect examples of what that supporting cast is supposed to be. I had Derek Anderson and Joe Webb. Those two were a perfect example of selflessness and ultimate team players. I want to win, and that's ultimately why I play this game."

Newton last played a game in 2021 with the Carolina Panthers.

He has passed for 32,384 career yards with 194 touchdown passes and 123 interceptions.