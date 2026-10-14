Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's mortgage fraud conviction formally dismissed

Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's mortgage fraud conviction has been dismissed after prosecutors decided not to pursue a retrial.

Mosby said in a statement that her conviction was "rightfully reversed and vacated."

Mosby was convicted of mortgage fraud in February 2024 after a jury determined that she submitted a false mortgage application in 2021 while purchasing a home in Florida. She was serving as Baltimore's State's Attorney at the time.

A federal appeals court overturned the conviction in July 2025. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland later decided not to retry her on the mortgage fraud charge, and the conviction has now been formally dismissed following a consent motion.

The decision means Mosby can keep the Florida vacation home that was at the center of the case.

"I thank GOD that this painful chapter of my life is finally over," Mosby said in a statement. "Despite the attempts to discredit me and dismantle my career, I am still standing. I am deeply grateful to my attorneys for their unwavering advocacy, dedication, and commitment to fighting for justice on my behalf."

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider an appeal related to Mosby's convictions.

Mosby has maintained her innocence throughout the legal proceedings.

The mortgage fraud case centered on $5,000 Mosby received from her then-husband. Mosby argued that the money was a gift and that she used it to purchase property, according to court documents. Prosecutors alleged that she misrepresented the source of the money on her mortgage application to obtain a lower interest rate.

The Department of Justice argued that the money was not a gift, but rather funds Mosby had sent to her husband before he transferred them back to her.

In May 2024, Mosby was sentenced to three years of probation and one year of home detention following her mortgage fraud and perjury convictions.

The mortgage fraud conviction was appealed shortly after her home detention ended. When the appeals court overturned the conviction, it also vacated an order requiring Mosby to forfeit the Florida property.

However, her perjury convictions remain in place.

Mosby said she is celebrating the dismissal of the mortgage fraud conviction but continues to fight to retain her law license.

"I will continue that fight with faith, resilience, and the unwavering belief that truth and justice will prevail," Mosby said.