Former GTTF member Daniel Hersl requests prison release after terminal cancer diagnosis

BALTIMORE - Daniel Hersl, a former Baltimore City Police detective serving 18 years in federal prison for his role in the Gun Trace Task Force Scandal, is asking for a "compassionate" early release from prison after a cancer diagnosis.

Hersl, currently incarcerated at a Bureau of Prisons Medical Center in Missouri, is five years into his sentence after being convicted on racketeering and robbery charges in 2018 for his role in the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force.

Prosecutors said Hersl, and other members of the unit, abused their power to prey on people, in some instances, robbing citizens or planting drugs or firearms on them.

In an emergency motion, Hersl has requested to be released on home detention while his family cares for him.

"It's becoming more common for people with terminal illnesses or serious health concerns to make these requests to judges," legal expert Adam Ruther said. "And, it's becoming more common for judges to consider it seriously."

Ruther, a partner at Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, is a criminal defense attorney, but not representing Hersl.

"It's expensive to maintain federal prisoners during their sentences to begin with," Ruther said. "It's even more expensive to maintain them when they have serious health diagnoses. And, there's also the compassionate side of this."

Judge George Russell ordered federal prosecutors to respond to this emergency motion by November 1.

Hersl is now 53 years old and was diagnosed last month with metastatic prostate cancer. The emergency motion filed Tuesday shows a doctor determined he likely had less than 18 months to live.

The fallout from the Gun Trace Task Force scandal resulted in nearly 800 criminal cases being tossed because of the tainted officers. Baltimore City has paid out nearly $23 million in settlements over the Gun Trace Task Force, including $323,000 related directly to Hersl.

Comptroller Bill Henry told reporters on Wednesday that he does not feel much compassion for Hersl.

"It's a good thing for Daniel Hersl they're not asking me (to grant him release)," Henry said.

Hersl and Marcus Taylor went to trial and both were given 18-year sentences. Former sergeants Wayne Jenkins and Thomas Allers are serving 25 years and 15 years, respectively. Jemell Rayam was given 12 years and Momodu Gondo 10.

Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward were released last year.