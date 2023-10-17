Former Gun Trace Task Force member Hersl says he has cancer, asks for release

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force member Daniel Hersl has metastatic cancer and is expected to have less than 18 months to live, his attorney said in an emergency motion asking that he be released from prison.

Hersl, 53, is serving 18 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him in 2018 of racketeering charges for robbing citizens, falsifying information and stealing overtime. Hersl had long been a notorious detective accused of misconduct before being ensnared in a wiretap investigation that took down a squad of rogue city cops, as well as others with connections to the group.

