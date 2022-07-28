Fishing competition aims to collect specimens for research

BALTIMORE -- An assistant professor of physiology at Salisbury University has received a grant to host a fishing competition from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, according to state officials.

Dr. Noah Bressman will use the money to host a blue catfish and snakehead tournament on the Nanticoke, Marshyhope, and associated tributaries on July 30, state officials said.

Entry into the tournament is free and there will be prizes for participants, according to state officials.

The goal of the tournament is to collect specimens for research.

Bressman's lab will study the diet, growth, and reproduction habits of the fish. Also, his lab will conduct experiments on the fish bodies, according to state officials.

The state grant aims to educate the public on invasive species and encourage people to catch, kill, and eat them, state officials said.

People can fish wherever they like along the tributaries but the weigh-in for the event will be in Sharptown at the Cherry Beach Boat Launch, according to state officials.

A Maryland Tidal Fishing License is required for participants 16 years old and older, according to a flyer advertising the competition.