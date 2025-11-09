First significant snowfall of the season begins Sunday night in far western Maryland

The coldest air mass of the season is set to blow into Maryland Sunday night and Monday. The entire state will feel the coldest temperatures since early April between Monday and Wednesday morning.

However, only far western Maryland is forecast to receive a significant snowfall. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for western Garrett County at 4 a.m.

Monday morning and will remain in effect until midnight Tuesday morning. Additional winter weather alerts may be issued as the coldest in months settles into the Mid-Atlantic.

First significant up-slope snow event of the season gets underway tonight in far-western Maryland. Plowable snow coming for the higher elevations of western Garrett County.



In the Baltimore metro? Flurries possible.

Snow showers will begin in the highest elevations of Garrett County late Sunday evening. The steadiest snow is forecast to fall between sunrise on Monday morning and the middle of Monday afternoon. Scattered snow showers will continue across western Maryland through Monday evening.

Another burst of steadier snow is possible Monday night and Tuesday morning in Garrett County.

By the time the snow event eases, three to six inches of snow is expected to fall across the western half of Garrett County, in particular the higher elevations. Farther east, a coating to three inches of snow is possible in the Alleghenies.

The Friendsville, Accident, McHenry, and Oakland communities have the greatest chance of seeing significant snow. Some of the heaviest snow is expected to fall along the western side of Blackbone Mountain.

Only a few snow flurries are possible farther east across the Baltimore metro and central Maryland. You can get the First Alert Forecast for the rest of Maryland, including Baltimore, here.