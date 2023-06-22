First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara brings Baby Teddy to visit WJZ
BALTIMORE -- First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara and her husband, Tim, recently welcomed their baby boy into the world.
Cannon Theodore, nicknamed Teddy, made a heartwarming first appearance in the WJZ studio Thursday morning.
When we asked Meg about raising baby Teddy, she said "God blessed me with the best, most laid back, most adorable, highly intelligent, most perfect human."
So far, we know baby Teddy loves life, sleep, and most of all - being held by his mother.
