Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara brings Baby Teddy to visit WJZ

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara brings Baby Teddy to visit WJZ for the first time
First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara brings Baby Teddy to visit WJZ for the first time 03:06

BALTIMORE -- First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara and her husband, Tim, recently welcomed their baby boy into the world.  

Cannon Theodore, nicknamed Teddy, made a heartwarming first appearance in the WJZ studio Thursday morning.  

When we asked Meg about raising baby Teddy, she said "God blessed me with the best, most laid back, most adorable, highly intelligent, most perfect human." 

So far, we know baby Teddy loves life, sleep, and most of all - being held by his mother. 

still0622-00000.jpg
First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara with Baby Teddy   WJZ

Related: First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara welcomes baby boy

First published on June 22, 2023 / 11:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.