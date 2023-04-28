First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara welcomes baby boy

BALTIMORE — A new addition to the WJZ family has arrived. First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara and her husband, Tim, recently welcomed their baby boy into the world.

Cannon Theodore, affectionately known as "Teddy," was born on April 19, weighing a healthy nine pounds and three ounces.

Meg and her husband said they appreciated all the prayers for the safe delivery of a healthy baby boy.

They are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from the community. Now, the McNamara family is settling into their new roles with joy.

Baby Teddy's arrival has garnered excitement and congratulations from the WJZ family, viewers, and the broader community.

The station looks forward to hearing updates on Teddy's growth and milestones as the newest member of their extended family.