Royal Farms robbed minutes before three-alarm fire at Reisterstown Advanced Auto Parts, police say
BALTIMORE - A Royal Farms was robbed minutes before a three-alarm fire that trapped a firefighter inside an Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday evening in Reisterstown, police said.
A firefighter was injured after part of the ceiling fell on them while battling the fire, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Mayday, a distress signal, was called at 9:44 p.m. at the Advanced Auto Parts store in a shopping plaza in the 11900 block of Reisterstown Road.
Minutes earlier, police said a nearby Royal Farms - on Hanover Road at Westminster Pike - in Reisterstown was robbed at gunpoint.
Police have not said if they are connected.
Officials said the firefighter was removed from the fire and treated with non-life-threatening injuries.
Around 9:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said it responded to armed robberies at a nearby Royal Farms. The suspect who had a handgun took money before taking off on foot.
