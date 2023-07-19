Watch CBS News
Royal Farms robbed minutes before three-alarm fire at Reisterstown Advanced Auto Parts, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

At least one firefighter injured battling three-alarm fire at Reisterstown Advanced Auto Parts
At least one firefighter injured battling three-alarm fire at Reisterstown Advanced Auto Parts 01:51

BALTIMORE - A Royal Farms was robbed minutes before a three-alarm fire that trapped a firefighter inside an Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday evening in Reisterstown, police said.

A firefighter was injured after part of the ceiling fell on them while battling the fire, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Mayday, a distress signal, was called at 9:44 p.m. at the Advanced Auto Parts store in a shopping plaza in the 11900 block of Reisterstown Road.

Minutes earlier, police said a nearby Royal Farms - on Hanover Road at Westminster Pike - in Reisterstown was robbed at gunpoint.

Police have not said if they are connected.

Officials said the firefighter was removed from the fire and treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 9:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said it responded to armed robberies at a nearby Royal Farms. The suspect who had a handgun took money before taking off on foot.

We will provide information as it becomes available.

