20 adults and children displaced after fire at Baltimore County apartment complex, officials say

Approximately 20 adults and children were displaced after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Windsor Mill on Tuesday evening, according to Baltimore County fire officials.

Crews responded to the scene in the 7400 block of Brixworth Court where fire was blazing through the roof.

Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at a #WindsorMill apartment complex | Crews arrived to fire through the roof in the 7400 blk of Brixworth Ct. | No injuries reported. DT1707 pic.twitter.com/dosSy2qitY — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 11, 2025

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Recent Baltimore-area fires

Baltimore City firefighters responded to a wind-driven fire that left 15 rowhomes, businesses, and apartments demolished on Friday, March 7.

Investigators said that at least nine residents from four rowhomes were displaced, and other vacant buildings were impacted.

Officials believe possible illegal occupant activity caused the four-alarm fire.

During the fire, the buildings were marked with Code X in Baltimore City, meaning they had severe structural or interior hazards and high risks of collapse.

"It's a total loss. We lost everything," resident Monique Awkward said. "It's devastation, complete devastation."

In early March, Baltimore County firefighters put out a brush fire on Sheppard Pratt's Towson campus, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.

Crews responded to the 6500 block of Charles Street around 7 p.m., where the fire engulfed about 1.5 acres of land.

According to The Baltimore Banner, the fire burned in a wooded area in a valley behind the historic gatehouse near the east side of Charles Street. The scene was not far from the Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) and the Towson University athletic fields.