Brush fire breaks out in Baltimore County as 40-mph winds and dry air create extreme fire risk

The Baltimore County Fire Department battled a brushfire late Saturday night that broke out on the grounds of Sheppard Pratt's Towson campus near the historic gatehouse.

The fire spanned a wooded area in the valley behind the gatehouse off the east side of Charles Street, not far from the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and the Towson University athletic fields.

"It is away from any of our buildings. No impact on operations nor any patient concerns," said Tamara Chumley, a spokesperson for Sheppard Pratt.

The brush fire was contained on the property of Sheppard Pratt and did not touch any of the buildings or the historic arch.

