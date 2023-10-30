Firefighters battling massive three-alarm fire at abandoned mansion in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Nearly 100 firefighters are battling a massive three-alarm fire at an abandoned mansion Monday evening in West Baltimore.
Crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to the area of the 5000 block of Old Frederick Road where they saw the old structure fully engulfed in flames.
Baltimore Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said windy conditions are presenting a challenge in extinguishing the blaze.
No firefighters have gone inside the mansion. No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters are using a ladder 100 feet in the air to attack the fire from above. Water supplies were established placing hand lines, monitor pipes and master streams in service to extinguish the fire.
"This is an old, old vacant structure," Cartwright said. "It certainly wouldn't be safe to gain entry so we are doing exterior operations."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
"Due to the size of the structure, due to the intensity of the fire, it's impossible for us to have any sense where this fire started," Cartwright said. "There has been some interior collapse that we have observed and heard. Once it is safe to do so, our fire investigators will go in and make some preliminary assessments into what may have caused this fire."
