Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battling massive three-alarm fire at abandoned mansion in West Baltimore

By Adam Thompson, Cristina Mendez

/ CBS Baltimore

Firefighters battling three-alarm fire at NW Baltimore vacant mansion
Firefighters battling three-alarm fire at NW Baltimore vacant mansion 02:41

BALTIMORE - Nearly 100 firefighters are battling a massive three-alarm fire at an abandoned mansion Monday evening in West Baltimore.

Crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to the area of the 5000 block of Old Frederick Road where they saw the old structure fully engulfed in flames.

Baltimore Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said windy conditions are presenting a challenge in extinguishing the blaze.

Cristina Mendez has the latest on a massive fire in West Baltimore 07:42

No firefighters have gone inside the mansion. No injuries have been reported. 

Firefighters are using a ladder 100 feet in the air to attack the fire from above. Water supplies were established placing hand lines, monitor pipes and master streams in service to extinguish the fire.

"This is an old, old vacant structure," Cartwright said. "It certainly wouldn't be safe to gain entry so we are doing exterior operations."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Due to the size of the structure, due to the intensity of the fire, it's impossible for us to have any sense where this fire started," Cartwright said. "There has been some interior collapse that we have observed and heard. Once it is safe to do so, our fire investigators will go in and make some preliminary assessments into what may have caused this fire."

First published on October 30, 2023 / 6:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.