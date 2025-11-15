Few showers later Saturday, Winds pick up Sunday in Maryland

Welcome to the weekend, Maryland!

We've got a changeable forecast here at home for Saturday and on Sunday - clouds, showers, sunshine and wind are all expected over the next two days.

Showers develop Saturday PM

We started the weekend dry but gray. Cloud cover was locked in through most of the state to start the day and we stay that way throughout Saturday. A couple of breaks or some thinning of the clouds is possible but that will be the exception, not the rule.

By the afternoon, we'll be watching for a few showers that will be moving in.

The better chance for rain may hold off until this evening and part of the overnight. Any rain is expected to be scattered and generally light. A few showers could a be a little more intense at times. Even with the risk for a couple of heavier showers, this rain isn't expected to help much with the increasing drought.

Windy with falling temps Sunday

Most of the overnight rain should be out pretty early in the day. A few showers may still be around after daybreak but they'll be moving out. Clouds will be quick to clear, as well. Sunday will be the brighter half of the weekend with lots of sunshine to go around.

Sunday will bring sunshine but it also brings stronger winds. Wind gusts between 30-40 mph are possible for a few hours on Sunday. Even stronger winds are expected in the higher elevations to our west.

Gusty winds also come along with temperatures that peak in the late morning or early afternoon. The second half of the day will actually have temperatures falling slowly into the evening. Typically, you'd expect temperatures to warm until about 3 pm but it looks like we'll have our warmest part of the day a few hours earlier on Sunday.

Monday also appears to bring some stronger winds back to the area. Winds may not reach the same levels as Sunday but it'll blow some of those leaves around again.

Couple of rain chances this week

Our next rain chance develops a little later on Tuesday. Similar to Saturday's rain chance, it won't be a drought-busting rainfall.

After Tuesday, Friday into Saturday brings a little more rain to Maryland thanks to a pair of passing fronts.

Much of this week will have highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. After Monday, winds calm a bit for the rest of the week.