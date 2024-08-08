Maryland Weather: Debby remnants to bring heavy rain & tornado threat

BALTIMORE - The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for heavy rain, flooding, coastal flooding, & the risk for tornadoes.

The remnants of tropical storm Debby will be moving into the area later tonight through the day on Friday. This will be a high impact event with the threat for heavy rain, flooding and flash flooding, coastal flooding, strong winds, and possible tornadoes. The greatest impacts will be felt during the overnight hours through the day on Friday. Friday morning's commute will suffer the greatest impacts, but even the early Friday evening commute could be challenging.

Flood watches have been issued for western and west-central Maryland, just outside the WJZ viewing area, however, flooding is still a concern in and around Baltimore, especially in urbanized areas. We are expecting widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches in and around Baltimore. Across the eastern shore of Maryland, 1 to 2 inch rainfall amounts will be common.

In addition to heavy rain, strong to severe thunderstorms are likely. The greatest chance for severe weather will be during the late overnight hours tonight into the Friday morning commute. Isolated tornadoes are possible across the entire WJZ First Alert Weather viewing area. Please have several ways to get warnings, just incase you lose power.

Coastal flooding is a concern along the Chesapeake Bay, especially in and around Annapolis and across portions of Anne Arundel County. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Anne Arundel county for this evening's high tide. Minor coastal flooding is expected. Coastal flood advisories are also in effect for Baltimore and Harford counties through Friday for minor coastal flooding at the times of high tide.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Anne Arundel county from late tonight through late Friday evening. Up to 4 feet of water is possible above dry ground during the times of high tide. High tide Friday morning is in the 8 AM hour and is in the 8 PM hour Friday evening.

Wind Advisories have been posted for the eastern shore of Maryland Friday from 6 AM until 5 PM. Wind gusts 45-50 mph are likely in this area. In and around Baltimore wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are possible during the brunt of the storm Friday morning.

Tonight: Showers and locally heavy thunderstorms are likely. Low around 76. Some areas of flooding are possible where heavy rain bands occur. Isolated severe storms are possible toward sunrise Friday morning. This includes the possibility of tornadoes.

A WJZ First Alert weather day is in effect for Friday due to the heavy rain potential and the possibility of isolated tornadoes along and east of I-95. The good news is that the storm system is expected to move out quickly, leading to a return to sunny, quiet weather for the upcoming weekend.

Rain will move out by late Friday night, with sunshine returning for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will rise into the 80s, and low temperatures at night will fall into the mid-60s as lower humidity moves back into the region in the wake of the remnants of Debby.

A northwesterly flow pattern will dominate most of next week, bringing dry weather, sunshine, and a few clouds with low humidity through at least Wednesday. High temperatures each afternoon will reach the mid-to-upper 80s, with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 60s. Rain chances will be slim to none for most of next week, though humidity levels will start creeping back up heading towards next weekend.