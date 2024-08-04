Powerful storms have Baltimore residents cleaning up, many still without power

BALTIMORE -- Many Baltimore residents are still without power after Saturday's powerful storm system knocked down trees and powerlines.

More than 400 trees were knocked down and 184 streets were blocked across Baltimore. More than 80 traffic lights were without power.

No injuries were reported, but people were rescued in the water when a boat overturned.

"We have been through this," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "This is muscle memory for us, so unfortunately, we've gotten used to having these storms which is why we have these protocols and things at the ready."

BGE said about 30,000 Baltimore City residents were in the dark overnight. Nearly half have been restored.

"My power is still out," Baltimore resident Victor Subidad said. "It's been out all night. Just rough trying to figure out when you're going to get it back. So I've been hoping it's going to be back when I get home."

Baltimore City extended a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Monday because of the "alarming number of power outages." Here's a list of the cooling centers.