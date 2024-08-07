Baltimore City taking significant steps to prepare for Tropical Storm Debby

Fells Point residents prepare for the possibility of flooding, and more top stories

Fells Point residents prepare for the possibility of flooding, and more top stories

Fells Point residents prepare for the possibility of flooding, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City is taking significant steps to prepare for the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby and is encouraging residents to take the proper precautions.

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to move up the East Coast which may bring heavy rainfall, tidal flooding, possible tornadoes and gusty winds including gale-force winds over bodies of water from the remnants of the tropical storm

The storm is expected to impact the Baltimore region beginning Thursday afternoon, with the most intense impact occurring late Thursday or Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be activated.

Please be advised:

Permitted Outdoor Events and Recreation Activities Canceled

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks has canceled all outdoor permitted events and all outdoor recreation activities, including BCRP-sponsored summer camps. All pools between Thursday and Saturday will be closed, including the Teen Pool Party scheduled for Friday night. Families connected to impacted recreation activities and camps, as well as those who RSVPed to Friday's canceled Teen Pool Party, will be contacted directly by BCRP staff to ensure they are aware of the cancellation.

Mayor's Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) - Emergency Shelter

An emergency shelter, coordinated by the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services will be opened for Friday and Saturday at Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center. The Rec Center will close early at 6 p.m. on Thursday to make way for preparations.

Outreach teams will work throughout this week to encourage residents experiencing housing insecurity to relocate to existing shelters where beds are available.

During the storm, street outreach teams will work to transport anyone still not placed in a shelter to Robert C. Marshall.

In addition to the MOHS emergency shelter, the City will monitor the impact of storm damage as the storm progresses and is taking steps that would allow for the quick opening of additional emergency shelter locations in severely impacted areas. This step will only be taken if necessary following widespread power outages and significant storm damage.

Sandbag Distribution

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is distributing sandbags to residents at three locations across the City of Baltimore, with a focus on residents impacted in frequently flooded areas.

The distribution will be held Wednesday, August 7 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., at these locations:

Fells Point: Intersection of Thames and Broadway

Irvington: Stillmeadow Church, 5110 Frederick Ave

Mervo High School: Intersection of Hillen and 35th

Parking Options for Residents in Low-Lying Areas

The Parking Authority of Baltimore City is making space in neighborhood City-owned parking facilities available to residents in Fells Point to park their cars in as the storm is predicted to bring flooding to Fells Point.

Parking will be free in these garages from Thursday, August 8 starting at 10 a.m. until Saturday, August 10. Spaces are available on a 'first come, first served' basis. The timeframe may be extended based on conditions and monthly contract parker obligations.

Residents will be asked to provide proof of residency at the garages.

The City-owned garage locations within or near Fells Point include:

Fleet & Eden Garage

501 S. Eden Street

Baltimore, MD 21205

Caroline Street Garage

805 S. Caroline Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21231

Little Italy Parking Garage

400 S. Central Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland 21202

Personal Storm Preparations

The City of Baltimore encourages residents to take steps to protect themselves, family members, and property by preparing for the storm's arrival on Thursday.

OEM encourages residents to compile a personal emergency kit. These kits often include:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert.

Flashlight

First Aid Kit

Extra Batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Adults with chronic illnesses should have contingency plans to make sure they're well stocked up on medicine, especially those that require refrigeration.

Additionally, all outdoor belongings should be secured, including furniture on steps, patios, decks, and yards.

Turn around, don't drown

Half of flood fatalities occur from attempting to drive through flood waters. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths comes from walking through or near them.

If a traffic control barrier has been placed in the road don't drive around it.

Flood waters are always deeper and move quicker than they seem to be.

The city will monitor road conditions to ensure residents are safe if flooding occurs.

Never use a generator inside your home

Keep generators at least 20 feet away from your house and make sure they are not near any openings that could let in carbon monoxide. The gas is odorless and kills silently. When you need to refuel the generator, turn it off and let it cool down for about 15-20 minutes.

Dial 311

As the city continues to clean up storm debris from this past weekend, if you see leaves, sticks, branches, and litter, causing blockages in storm drains please call 311. The remaining debris could cause additional flooding.

311 should be called for any storm service requests, including downed trees, traffic signals experiencing outages or sewage backups.

Stay up to date on weather with WJZ's First Alert Weather Meteorologists.