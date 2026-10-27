Federal election monitors will observe polling places in Prince George's County, DOJ says

Federal election monitors will be sent to Prince George's County for the general election on Nov. 3, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE).

The monitors are being deployed to ensure that polling places are in compliance with protections offered by the U.S. Voting Rights Act and are not intended to interfere with the election process, said a statement issued by the SBE.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) informed Maryland that the agency was sending federal monitors to Prince George's County, the SBE said State laws make it illegal for election monitors to intimidate or communicate with voters at polling places, the statement said.

Specifically, the federal monitors will be observing compliance with the minority language provisions of the Voting Rights Act, the SBE noted.

The minority language provisions require that when state and local election agencies provide registration or voting notices, forms, instructions, ballots or other materials relating to the electoral process, "it shall provide them in the language of the applicable minority group, as well as in the English language," according to the DOJ.

The federal monitors will observe and take notes from designated viewing areas within polling locations, according to the SBE. They will not be wearing any DOJ identifiers such as clothing or badges.

"Every voter has the right to have their vote counted and their voice heard in a safe environment free from intimidation, harassment or threats," said Jared DeMarinis, State Administrator of Elections. "I am proud of the work we do and of every election administrator who makes it possible."

DeMarinis added that Maryland's electoral process -- which is administered by state and local election boards -- "is verified, open, transparent, and secure."