Maryland officials announce certification of 2026 general election ballots

Maryland's State Board of Elections (SBE) has announced that ballots for the 2026 general election have been certified and posted online for review.

A statement issued Monday by the SBE stated that any registered voter has until the close of business on September 3 to seek judicial review of the certified ballots.

"Once the review period ends, SBE will make any necessary changes and begin the ballot printing process. Voters with questions regarding a ballot can email SBE at info.sbe@maryland.gov," the agency said.

Jared DeMarinis, the State Administrator of Elections, said the certification of ballots marks the first step in the upcoming electoral process.

"As voters familiarize themselves with their ballots, we encourage them to make a plan to vote," DeMarinis said. "There are three methods to vote, by mail, in-person early or on Election Day. There is still time to request a mail-in ballot. Please check our website or download our Go Vote Maryland app for more information."

The SBE is urging residents who are not yet registered to vote to do so through the agency's online registration system.

The online system can also be used by registered voters to change party affiliation and to update their name or address if there have been any changes.

The general election will happen on November 3, 2026. Voters can participate in the process in one of three ways: early in-person at select locations, mail-in ballot, or in-person on Election Day at a designated polling place.