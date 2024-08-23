FDA approves updated COVID-19 booster shots, health officials urge Marylanders to get vaccinated

BALTIMORE -- On Thursday the FDA approved updated COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer that would target the KP.2 strain of the coronavirus. Officials say KP.2 has spread rapidly these past few months, highlighting the warning as we head into fall and its respiratory hotbed.

"The virus is changing but also the infections that we get from past infections or past vaccines, wanes over time," Dr. Mandy Cohen, Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

"Last fall and winter, 10% of the U.S. population had the flu at the peak of the respiratory illness season, more than 2500 people a week were dying from COVID-19," Jeff Nesbit, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Health & Human Services said.

Older adults at risk

Health officials especially want older Marylanders and those who are immunocompromised to make sure they get the updated annual booster, the flu shot, and the RSV vaccine to avoid a trip to the emergency room.

"We're talking about a vaccine that is continuing to evolve and it is likely that what's going to be there four or five months from now, will further evolve from where it is now," Dr. Peter Marks of the Food and Drug Administration said.

"So, you want to make sure you're getting the highest level of protection you possibly can going into [the] season where we know we will see more of the COVID virus circulating, the flu virus circulating," Cohen said.

Now that the updated booster has been approved, Moderna and Pfizer have already started shipping the latest vaccine. Officials are encouraging those most vulnerable to get it as soon as possible, while others can wait until October to maximize protection.

However, their message is to just get it done to protect yourself and others.

"Even though COVID is not the flu, being able to get that shot in the arm is what we really need to have happen, that's the point of this campaign here," Marks explained.

The Biden Administration announced that starting in late September four free COVID tests will be mailed to Americans, a one-two punch to keep people safe as we head into respiratory illness season.