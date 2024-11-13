Father sentenced to 5 years after triple shooting outside Baltimore high school

BALTIMORE -- A father who was charged for his role in a triple shooting outside Carver Vocational Technical High School will serve five years in prison, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

William Dredden III and Tiffany Harrison were both charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and other related charges after police said they took their 15-year-old son to assault another teenager at the school.

Police said the teen's parents joined in on the assault, where he pistol whipped an unidentified victim. The teen then fled from the assault and ran into another 15-year-old. The two teens got into an argument before pulling out handguns, and shooting at each other, according to police.

"Today's sentencing should send a clear message to every parent or guardian in our city: it is possible to be held accountable for your child's actions, and you cannot turn a blind eye to, or be complicit in, criminal activity without facing consequences," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "As protectors of our youth, we must exemplify positive behavior and guide them during times of crisis."

Dredden was sentenced to 20 years, suspending all but five years to be served without parole and three years of supervised probation.