Carver Vocational Technical High School students return to class following shooting near school
BALTIMORE -- Carver Vocational Technical High School students will return to class on a staggered schedule Monday, after a shooting near the school last week left three teens injured.
Two of the three teenagers who were shot are facing charges in relation to the shooting.
Ninth grade students will start school at 7:45 a.m. Monday.
Tenth grade students will begin at 9:00 a.m.
Students in grades eleven and twelve will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Carver said all students will have a grade level community meeting when they arrive before heading to class.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.