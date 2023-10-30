Watch CBS News
Local News

Carver Vocational Technical High School students return to class following shooting near school

By Christian Olaniran, Alexus Davila

/ CBS Baltimore

Carver Vocational Technical High School students return to class following shooting near school
Carver Vocational Technical High School students return to class following shooting near school 02:10

BALTIMORE -- Carver Vocational Technical High School students will return to class on a staggered schedule Monday, after a shooting near the school last week left three teens injured.

Two of the three teenagers who were shot are facing charges in relation to the shooting.    

Ninth grade students will start school at 7:45 a.m. Monday.  

Tenth grade students will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Students in grades eleven and twelve will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Carver said all students will have a grade level community meeting when they arrive before heading to class. 

First published on October 30, 2023 / 5:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.