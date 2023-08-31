Father lost his 'best friend' son who died after stabbing in Havre de Grace McDonald's

BALTIMORE - The father of a teen who was fatally stabbed at a McDonald's says he lost his best friend and firstborn child.

Kameron "Kam" Faison, 17, died after he was stabbed at the McDonald's on Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace on August 21. He will be laid to rest on Saturday at Congregational Christian Church in Havre de Grace.

"This is my baby, my firstborn, my child," said Charles Faison, Kam's father. "it hurt my heart because not only did I lose my son, I lost my best friend."

Investigators said Faison was stabbed after an altercation with the suspects earlier in the day. Two teenagers were arrested and charged.

"(Kam) always was just trying to be a problem solver," Charles Faison said. "Always trying to have a cape on and I told him he can't be everybody's hero but that was the type of person he was."

Charles Faison said Kam had 10 siblings.

He was planning to graduate high school next year and wanted to pursue a career working with electronics.

"It's not right and I know he's getting justice, and I'm happy, but it's still not going to bring him back and it should've never ended the way it did," Charles Faison said.

The family held a vigil in Kam's memory on Wednesday with many of his friends and family members.

"He touched so many people's lives in the little span of time he was here. It's amazing," Charles Faison said.

As his family continues to struggle with Kam's death, his father says he will hold on to the memories he has of him.

"I was just proud of him being my son," Charles Faison said.