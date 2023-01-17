Fan reactions mixed as future of Ravens' Lamar Jackson uncertain

BALTIMORE - Lamar Jackson's future is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in the NFL this offseason.

His rookie contract is expiring, and there are questions about whether or not he has played his last snap as a Baltimore Raven.

Jackson added to the questions about his future with the Ravens when he shared a cryptic post on social media after the Ravens' season ended in the playoffs last weekend in Cincinnati.

Some Ravens fans think it was a message directed to the organization.

"He's coming out of his mouth and telling you what it is," Ravens fan Robert Harrell said. "If you've got something good, you better jump on it now before you lose. Ain't no guarantees it's going to come your way again."

After a disappointing loss in the playoffs, Jackson's future with the Ravens is uncertain.

After two offseasons of failed negotiations, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15, the beginning of the new league year.

Jackson reportedly wants a fully guaranteed contract.

Many fans told WJZ they are conflicted.

"Lamar is doing what's best for him," Harrell said. "After it's all said and done, it's his body."

Other Ravens fans think it's time to move on from their star quarterback, who has missed 11 games the past two seasons.

"I'd rather go another way," Ravens fan Terry Stahl said. "I don't think they should pay him for the past, they should pay for the future and I think it's going to be a waste and we're going to be stuck with him for a lot of years."

Jackson's teammates said they want to see a deal get done.

"You can't let a guy like him go," Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. "This is a business of for sures and knowns. And you know Lamar Jackson is an incredible player. I think it's in the best interest of the Ravens' organization to give him a long-term contract and make him our guy."

"When you do this at a high level, you know if you can be effective or not. I trust Lamar," added Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

You have to assume contract negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens will be starting again soon, if they haven't started already.

If the two sides are unable to agree on a new deal, the Ravens could franchise tag him which doesn't guarantee Jackson would be back in Baltimore next season.