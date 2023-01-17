What to do with Lamar Jackson? Ravens teammates want him back in 2023

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have a big decision to make this offseason at the most important position.

What do you do with quarterback Lamar Jackson?

As the players were cleaning out their lockers following their 24-17 loss to Cincinnati in the playoffs, Jackson's teammates showed support for their offensive leader.

Jackson missed the past six games, including the playoff game on Sunday, while recovering from a sprained PCL that he suffered in the first quarter against Denver on Dec. 4.

"I hope that he's going to be back," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. "That's my guy. I have nothing but love for 8."

Jackson has missed 11 games in the past two seasons.

Now, after negotiations broke down on an extension, Jackson's rookie contract is over.

The Ravens can opt to franchise tag Jackson, a designation given to a team to apply to a player scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

The tag binds the player to the team for one year if certain conditions are met.

However, reports have indicated that Jackson, who isn't represented by an agent, doesn't want to play under the franchise tag.

In September, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Jackson rejected a six-year deal that could be worth more than $290 million because only $133 million was fully guaranteed.

"The money isn't always to most important thing for Lamar. He really wants to win, contrary to popular belief," Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said.

So what's his worth?

Ravens players are hoping the two sides come to an agreement.

"Lamar Jackson is an incredible player and I think it is in the best interest of the Ravens organization to give him a long-term contract and make him our guy," Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell said.

Jackson, a 2018 first-round draft pick from Louisville, played 12 games this season, leading the Ravens to an 8-4 record during that time.

This season, he passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while running for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

"In my mind, I know he is going to be here," Stanley said. "He's a competitor and wants to win just as much this team and this offense."

The Ravens have made the playoffs in four of Jackson's five seasons in Baltimore.

However, he is 1-3 in playoff games.

"I want Lamar to be playing here with me. He knows that," Stanley said. "This is his team, this is his offense."