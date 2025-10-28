Family pleads for answers a year after Anne Arundel County nurse was killed

Natasha Harris's family is still seeking answers, approaching a year since the nurse was shot and killed outside of her Anne Arundel County apartment when she was leaving for her shift at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

"She was shot right out here, knowing that she was gone, that was just unbelievable, heart-wrenching," said Izzy Tyson, Natasha Harris's sister.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Harris's family told WJZ that her coworkers at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center will have a moment of silence in her honor on Wednesday night.

Harris was killed while leaving for work

Around 7:30 p.m. on October 29, 30-year-old Harris was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Mountain Ridge Apartments in Glen Burnie as she was leaving for work.

Harris died on the way to the hospital, leaving behind a loving family and a 7-year-old daughter.

"Her daughter will not have someone to get her ready for her first date or her prom or her wedding," Tyson said. "My mother is grieving heavily. She lost her first baby."

Harris was described by her sister as nurturing and kind, with a "very gentle soul."

"She was kind to everybody," Tyson said. "She was a nurse, she was a mother, she cared for so many women and children. She was just the sweetest person."

"My sister deserves justice"

A year after Harris was murdered, her family remains desperate for justice.

"My sister deserves justice," Tyson said. "We have faith that justice is coming, not if, but when. We have faith because we know who our God is, and this God that I serve has never let us down before, so I know that it's coming."

Anne Arundel County police spokesperson Justin Mulcahy said the case weighs heavily on detectives, who haven't stopped searching for suspects. Police said they have a person of interest.

"We're to pursue leads, we have a person of interest, but we need more information from the public," Mulcahy said.

Mulcahy said anyone with information on Harris's murder should reach out to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

"That's really our message to the individual or individuals responsible, that we're not going to stop until we solve this case and get justice for the family," he said.