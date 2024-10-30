Father grieves shooting death of nurse in Glen Burnie: "Hurts me to my heart"

Father calls for justice in murder of nurse in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Glen Burnie Tuesday night is described by her father as a loving mother and a hard-working nurse.

Natasha Harris was shot multiple times around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Mountain Ridge Apartments in the 200 block of Snow Cap Court, according to police.

"I get a call from Anne Arundel County police telling me my daughter was shot dead in the parking lot on her way to work," her father Dwight Harris said.

Harris died on the way to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center where she worked as a nurse and was on her way to start her shift.

"It hurts me to my heart," Dwight Harris said.

Gathering at the crime scene

Grief-stricken family members and loved ones gathered Wednesday morning in the parking lot where Natasha Harris was killed.

"I was at work last night, and I got a phone call from a neighbor telling me they heard gunshots in the parking lot," Dwight Harris said.

"Someone is responsible"

Dwight Harris told WJZ his daughter has been threatened by a former partner in the past.

According to court records, Natasha Harris was involved in an ongoing custody battle in Howard County.

"Someone is responsible for it and they should be brought to justice…period," Dwight Harris said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that could help with this investigation to contact Anne Arundel County police.