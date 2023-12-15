Family of Joyce Malecki hopeful for answers after FBI exhumes body

Body of Joyce Malecki, whose 1969 murder was featured in 'The Keepers,' exhumed

BALTIMORE -- The family of Joyce Malecki, whose body was exhumed by the FBI Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into the high-profile cold-case murder, voiced hope Friday for a breakthrough after seeing her coffin.

Malecki was buried at Loudon Park Cemetery in Baltimore. Her body was exhumed Thursday over 50 years after her murder, but the agency did not say what investigators might be looking for.

"We remain committed to bringing justice for Joyce and her family," the FBI said in a statement Thursday. "Because the investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide any additional information."

The Maryland Crime Victim's Resource Center, which represents the Malecki family in the investigation, speculates the purpose of the exhumation was to collect DNA evidence.

"Perhaps they were collecting DNA from Joyce," the organization said in a statement. "Perhaps they were searching for DNA from the perpetrators. Perhaps both."

Darryl Malecki called the exhumation "a well-planned event, and thanked the staff at Loudon Park and the FBI for their tact.

Malecki's coffin was taken from the gravesite to a chapel, where Darryl Malecki was able to "say a few words" to his sister. Darryll Malecki and others were then allowed to act as pallbearers to transport Joyce Malecki back to a hearse.

Darryl Malecki says he had a chance to address his sister when her coffin was placed in the chapel briefly after she was exhumed yesterday. “I said hi. I’m sure she’s in heaven.” He said the experience was emotional and hard but he’s hopeful for answers. @wjz pic.twitter.com/VRQKSnGgzV — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 15, 2023

Darryl Malecki called the process emotional and hard, but said he is hopeful for answers.

"You know, my family, everybody's getting older. My father passed, my mother passed and my one brother who was trying to stay on the FBI for information, he passed," Darryl Malecki said. "And we just like to have some answers. The big answer. What happened? Who did this?"

There was no conversation with the FBI about the next steps or even the possibility of any new information at all, a representative for the family said.

Malecki vanished while Christmas shopping at Harundale Mall on Nov. 11, 1969. Her body found was two days later at Fort Meade. Investigators said she was strangled and stabbed.

People have long speculated that there was a link between the killings of Malecki and Sister Cathy Cesnik, a teacher at Baltimore's Archbishop Keough High School.

Cesnik disappeared four days before Malecki and her body was found in January, 1970, in a wooded area in Lansdowne.

"The Keepers," a Netflix docuseries, explored the connections between their murders.

Father Joseph Maskell, who served as a guidance counselor at Archbishop Keough in the 1960s and 1970s, has been accused of sexually assaulting 39 victims, according to April's report released by the April by Maryland's Attorney General. He died in 2001.

A WJZ investigation revealed many of those victims confided in Sister Cesnik just before her shocking murder.

Malecki attended mass with Maskell and lived near the church's rectory.

Maskell's body was exhumed in 2017 by Baltimore County Police investigating the death of Cesnik, but there was no evidence tying him to her crime scene.

WJZ has been investigating both Malecki's and Maskell's cases for decades.

